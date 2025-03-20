Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm and Narcotics Arrest

A routine traffic stop conducted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug and firearm-related charges, including possession with the intent to distribute. The driver–19-year-old Derek Wongus and passenger, 18-year-old George Spry–were both found to be under the age of 21, making it illegal for them to possess or use cannabis under Maryland law. Deputies, during a search of the vehicle, found 62 grams of cannabis–an amount exceeding personal use limits as well as other drug-related items and a loaded 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition. Deputies determined that they were engaged in drug distribution rather than personal use. Both Spry and Wongus face several charges. They were transported to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for processing and later appeared before the District Court Commissioner, where they were held without bond.

More information is posted on the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DorchesterCountyMDSheriff