Roxana Area Intersections to be Converted to All-Way Stops

The intersection of Peppers Corner Road / Powell Farm Road and Roxana Road will be converted to an All-Way Stop control with new signs and pavement markings. The work will take place on Tuesday, July 11th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (weather permitting).

DelDOT will also be converting the two-way stop control at the intersection of Gum Road at Roxana Road to an All-Way Stop control with new signs and pavement markings. Work on that intersection will be done on Wednesday, July 12th from 9a.m until 3p.m. (weather permitting). Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at each intersection.