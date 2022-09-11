Rt 50 Drainage Project to Start Monday in West Ocean City

A drainage improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday morning in West Ocean City. This project is targeted to westbound Rout 50 – east of Rt 611/Stephen Decatur Hwy and Keyser Point Road and includes repairing drainage ditches and replacing pipes. Expect some westbound nighttime lane closures between 8pm and 6am. The $144,000 project should be complete in early October – weather permitting.

MDOT SHA contractor David A. Bramble, of Chestertown, will use barrels, cones and construction signs to safely guide motorists through the work zone.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.