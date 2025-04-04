Runners are in Salisbury for Saturday’s Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Races – Expect Road Closures Beginning Friday

Runners from around the country are in Salisbury for Saturday’s Salisbury Marathon/Half Marathon and 5-K races. The start of the marathon and half marathon is at 7am will be at South Park Drive and Sheffield Avenue. The 5-K begins at 7:30am. All athletes must be off the course by 2pm. The full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Registration ends Friday at 7:30pm

Beginning at 1pm Friday the Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market to Division) will be closed for event set-up.

At the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center – from 2 to 8pm – in person packet pickup will take place – there is NO Race Day packet pickup.

On Saturday – expect road closures throughout the race courses between 6am and 3pm.

Main Street from Lake Street to Court Street

Division Street from Route 50 to Circle Avenue

Camden Street

West Church Street from St. Peter’s Street to Division Street

St. Peter’s Street

Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50

Additionally, South Park Drive by the City Park will be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.