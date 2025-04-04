Runners are in Salisbury for Saturday’s Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Races – Expect Road Closures Beginning Friday
Runners from around the country are in Salisbury for Saturday’s Salisbury Marathon/Half Marathon and 5-K races. The start of the marathon and half marathon is at 7am will be at South Park Drive and Sheffield Avenue. The 5-K begins at 7:30am. All athletes must be off the course by 2pm. The full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Registration ends Friday at 7:30pm
Beginning at 1pm Friday the Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market to Division) will be closed for event set-up.
At the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center – from 2 to 8pm – in person packet pickup will take place – there is NO Race Day packet pickup.
On Saturday – expect road closures throughout the race courses between 6am and 3pm.
- Main Street from Lake Street to Court Street
- Division Street from Route 50 to Circle Avenue
- Camden Street
- West Church Street from St. Peter’s Street to Division Street
- St. Peter’s Street
- Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50
Additionally, South Park Drive by the City Park will be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.