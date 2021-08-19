Running Of The Bull Returns To Dewey Beach; Traffic Impact Expected

A summertime tradition returns to Dewey Beach this weekend, and DelDOT is warning commuters and beach visitors about traffic disruptions.

The 24th Running of the Bull takes place Saturday, originating from The Starboard on Coastal Highway. Traffic is expected to completely stop for about five minutes at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in both directions. Traffic signals will be adjusted to assist motorists who are traveling through Dewey Beach.

According to DelDOT, visitors and commuters can monitor the impact on traffic with the DelDOT app – CLICK HERE

The festival is modeled – somewhat – after the famous Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Runners will don white shirts and red bandanas as the ‘bull’ makes its run.

The Running of the Bull raises funds for the Dewey Beach Fire Department.

For more information, please CLICK HERE and CLICK HERE