RV Intentionally Set on Fire in Willards; MD Office of the State Fire Marshal Investigating

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a case of arson that happened during the overnight hours. Fire officials say a 30-foot pull behind travel trailer was abandoned on the side of the road intentionally set on fire from the inside. The RV fire happened on Tingle Road in Willards– Wicomico County at about 2:45 a.m. (October 23rd). Structural damage is estimated at $2,500. Anyone that may have seen a vehicle pulling a travel trailer (RV) in the area at that time of the morning is urged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.