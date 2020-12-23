S. Salisbury Blvd. Improvements Completed

A project to improve sidewalks and stormwater facilities on South Salisbury Boulevard has been completed.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, the project cost $8.6-million and results in a safer environment for motorists and passengers, on the portion of Business Route 13 between South Boulevard and Calvert Street. It’s part of a multi-phase modernization between Salisbury University and Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

“These improvements make Salisbury more walkable and improve critical links for residents, businesses and the medical center,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “The cooperation and feedback we received from city and business leaders, residents, Salisbury University and Peninsula Regional Medical Center helped us complete a project that provides a safe, attractive and more accessible roadway for the entire community.”

“These improvements complement Salisbury’s downtown revitalization efforts and will benefit thousands of area residents, business owners and visitors for many years,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith added. “This project involved coordination with many stakeholders, including the university and the hospital. They’ve been tremendous partners and we’re grateful for their support.”

George and Lynch of Dover was the contractor for the project.