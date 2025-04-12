Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or the SAVE Act – Passes in US House

House Resolution 22 is the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act – or the SAVE Act which requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship complies with the Real ID Act of 2005. House Resolution 22 passed in the U.S. House by a vote of 220 (including 4 Democrats – Ed Case/HI, Henry Cuellar/TX, Jared Golden/ME, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez/WA) to 208 – with 5 not voting. (Click here to see the vote by Congress member – there were also 5 Republicans and 1 Democrat “not voting”)

Congressional Delegate Sarah McBride is Delaware’s lone voice in the U.S. House and voted ‘nay.’ McBride explains the vote in her weekly newsletter, “This legislation requires Americans to provide “documentary proof of citizenship” when voting. This would require American citizens to spend at least $130 on a passport in order to exercise their right to vote. I cannot support an effort which subjects voters and families to what results in a poll tax. I am dismayed by this legislation which will only further disenfranchise voters.”

However there are other ways to show proof of U.S. citizenship – including a U.S. birth certificate (not a hospital birth certificate), Real ID-compliant driver’s license, Military ID card with a military record of service that lists the applicant’s birthplace as in the U.S. As for the passport as proof of citizenship – it can be currently valid – or expired.

There are already many programs besides voting in a federal election where proof of citizenship or proof of qualified alien status is also already needed – including when you enroll in Medicare or Medicaid, apply for a social security card or apply for SNAP benefits.

About 85% of citizens already have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license – however – if you plan to fly anywhere in the U.S. in the future and do NOT have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license – the deadline to apply for yours is May 7, 2025.