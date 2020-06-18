Salisbury Accepts Applications For Business Micro-grants

Salisbury is accepting applications for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Business micro-grants.

City Administrator Julia Glanz, appearing this week with WGMD’s Mike Bradley, said the funding comes from Salisbury’s Revolving Loan Program. Applications are due by June 30th.

“The goal with this program is to help businesses that have been most impacted by the mandated shutdowns,” Salisbury Director of Business Development Laura Soper said. “Our small businesses that relied on a steady customer base were hit especially hard, and we recognize that their recovery will not be easy. Our hope is that these funds will play a small role in helping our business community to come out of this down-time, and continue operating in the post-COVID world.”

Delmarva Power this week announced a $25,000 contribution toward the Salisbury micro-grant program.

Application information for the micro-grant program is available at the City of Salisbury website.