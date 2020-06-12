Salisbury Amends Gathering Sizes

Some changes in Salisbury with the State’s continuation of Phase 2 reopening of Maryland. The City of Salisbury will now limit the number of people at a gathering within the city limits from 10 to 50 – for events like parties, recreation, leisure, weddings and funerals – but does NOT apply to restaurants business or church which have specific capacity limits.

Restaurants, businesses, and churches are to refer to the capacity limits and safety protocols put forth by the Governor and the State of Maryland in his most recent executive order. These limits include and are not limited to a maximum of 50% capacity at all times. The Governor’s full, updated executive order can be read here: www.bit.ly/2UDyrjn and updated guidance for restaurants and businesses who are reopening can be found here: www.open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness/

Face coverings must be worn at all times when attending events and social distancing must be implemented.