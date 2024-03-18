Salisbury Apartment Complex Damaged by Fire – 7 Families Displaced

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Salisbury firefighters were called to the Island Club Apartments on Sharen Drive just after 3 Monday morning. Maryland State Fire investigators say the two-alarm fire displaced seven families in the 8 unit apartment building. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire officials say the fire was discovered by occupants in the building and that a smoke alarm was present and activated. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $800,000.