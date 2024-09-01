Salisbury Apartment Fire Saturday – Caused by Incendiary

Salisbury firefighters were called to the Westbrook Commons Apartment complex on West Road Saturday afternoon just before 2 for a structure fire. Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators say the apartment was equipped with a smoke alarm which activated and helped residents escape the building as well as a sprinkler system which activated and put out the fire.

Investigators say the fire occurred in a clothing closet and was incendiary in nature.

One person was taken to Tidal Health for smoke inhalation and damage is estimated at $2000.

.