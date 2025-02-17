Salisbury Area Fire Saturday Accidental; 2 Family Pets Die in Blaze

A 2-alarm fire on Cloverdale Street in Salisbury Saturday night has been ruled accidental by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Firefighters were called just after 7pm on Saturday and found a 2 story home with smoke showing and fire in the basement that extended to the first and second floor.

Multiple fire companies from Wicomico County and Delmar assisted to extinguish the fire. Fire officials say the home was equipped with smoke alarms and a sprinkler system.

Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was caused by an unknown failure with the oil furnace. Two cats died in the fire and third was injured.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and friends. Damage is estimated at $150,000.