Salisbury Awarded $1 Million in State Funding Toward Two Projects

The City of Salisbury has been awarded $1 million in grant funding toward two separate development projects. This is part of $63.7-million in Fiscal Year 2024 awards from seven state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Mayor Randy Taylor says this will cover some of the financial burden of the infrastructure work that comes with development.

One grant for $500,000 is from the Community Legacy Fund and go towards the infrastructure of the Salisbury Town-Center.

The second grant – also for $500,000 – is from the Strategic Demolition Fund and will go towards developing the SBY Market Center.

Additional information from the Mayor’s release:

“We are thankful to the state for these funds that will help the City to cover some of the financial burden of the infrastructure work that comes with development,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “Residents of Salisbury — and the area at large — benefit greatly from the generosity of the Governor’s Office with these two awards as well as others for the Eastern Shore.”

The first grant is from the Community Legacy Fund, which awarded more than $6 million to 54 projects in designated Sustainable Communities throughout Maryland. The $500,000 grant goes towards the infrastructure of the Salisbury Town-Center — an infill development project that includes mixed use residential apartments and retail spaces, streetscaping, public utilities improvements, and the construction of a public parking garage.

The second award is also $500,000 and comes from the Strategic Demolition Fund. Those monies are part of $6.4 million awarded to 17 projects aimed at catalyzing activities that accelerate economic development and job production in existing Maryland communities. The grant will go toward developing SBY Market Center, a mixed-use building housing apartments and commercial ground floor space. The project will also extend the City of Salisbury’s Walkover, upgrade the river’s bulkhead, and improve the streetscape.

“To win the decade, we must be intentional about building sustainable, vibrant communities that lift all Marylanders,” said Governor Wes Moore. “These investments will support local and county leaders in their vital work to drive economic growth and create stronger pathways to prosperity in all parts of the state. Together, we will continue to revitalize our communities and reveal Maryland’s full potential.”