Salisbury Career Firefighter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A career member with the Salisbury Fire Department (SFD) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus Covid-19. The member of the fire department is home, in self quarantine, and adhering to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for individuals who have contracted the disease.

Upon being notified of the positive test result the chief’s office notified additional members who had been in contact with the member who tested positive. The fire department is following CDC and State of Maryland recommendations regarding potential exposure of other fire department members to Covid-19. The chief’s office had the station in which the member currently serves professionally disinfected to ensure safety of its members and the citizens they serve. The members of Salisbury Career Firefighters Local 4246 stand ready to continue to serve the citizens and visitors of the City of Salisbury and surrounding jurisdiction during this unprecedented time. Salisbury Fire Department remains fully operational with no service interruptions.

D.J. Hoster, president of local 4246, encourages all Salisbury and Wicomico County citizens to follow Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order.