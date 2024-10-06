Salisbury Circle Ave Parking Garage Maintenance & Repair Work Oct 7 – 11



Maintenance and repair work on the Circle Avenue Parking Garage during the week of October 7-11 will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While as much of the work as possible has been completed at night to limit disruptions, some day work will be required as the project goes on for several more months.

In addition, the public should be aware that as work is done, the traffic flow will be repeatedly altered. Please use an abundance of caution and be wary of pedestrians and other drivers as you navigate your way in and out of the garage and follow the current flow.

During the work, some parking spots will be inaccessible, however there will still be more than enough spots to handle our current parking load. As a reminder, there may be noise and dust during hours of work, so if you are sensitive to either you may want to take that into consideration.

The maintenance and repair is necessary for the long-term viability of the structure.

We apologize for any inconvenience and will continue to restrict the disruption to the smallest possible areas at a time throughout the project.