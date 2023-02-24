Salisbury City Administrator Tapped for State Appointment

Image courtesy City of Salisbury

Salisbury City Administrator Julia Glanz will resign her post effective March 3rd. Sha has been appointed as an Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing and Community Development for the State of Maryland. She will join former boss – Jake Day who was appointed Secretary of the Department of Housing and Community Development by Governor Wes Moore in January.

Additional information from the City of Salisbury:

Glanz was hired as Assistant City Administrator in April 2015, and became City Administrator in February 2017. Glanz served as Acting Mayor from June 2020 to May 2021 during the combat deployment of former Mayor Jake Day. A native New Yorker, Glanz moved to Salisbury in 2007 to study at Salisbury University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Political Science (2011) and a Master’s Degree in Conflict Analysis and Dispute Resolution (2013).

Upon Glanz’s resignation on March 3, Deputy City Administrator Andy Kitzrow will be named Acting City Administrator. To provide support during this transition, former City Administrator Tom Stevenson will rejoin the Administration in a temporary consulting role. Kitzrow and Stevenson will start their new roles in the coming weeks.

Kitzrow has served the City as Deputy City Administrator since 2017, and has worked in local government at the Administrative level for over a decade. Kitzrow, raised in Salisbury, has a strong commitment to City staff and is a highly dedicated leader within the organization.

Additionally, Kitzrow’s strong financial acumen has aided the City of Salisbury’s receipt of six consecutive Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Awards and six consecutive perfect audits by two auditors.

Stevenson served the City in various roles and levels of management across multiple departments as City Administrator, Director of Field Operations, and Director of Neighborhood Services and Code Compliance before his retirement in 2020 after 32 years of service.