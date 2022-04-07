Salisbury Creates Arts, Business & Culture Development Department, Hires Director

The City of Salisbury has hired a Director for its new Arts, Business and Culture Development Department, which will go about producing “signature events, facilitating business incentives, and collaborating with stakeholders, working as the bridge between arts, business and culture.”

Allen Swiger has ten years of management and local government experience, and most recently has been Recreation Superintendent for Worcester County Recreation and Parks.

Allen Swiger

“We are excited to welcome Allen as the first Director of the Arts, Business, and Culture Department. By creating this new department we have the opportunity to build off of the strong cultural and placemaking foundation we have in Salisbury and continue to make our city the premiere location to live, grow a business, visit and play,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said. “Allen is the right leader to launch this Department and further put Salisbury on the map as we look to grow our residential base and to continue to make our city known for our unique experiences and regional attractions.”

“I’m thrilled to join such an amazing team of inspirational people,” Swiger said. “We’re going to continue to bring unique experiences, opportunities for businesses, and a culture where art can thrive to grow the City of Salisbury!”