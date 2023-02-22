Salisbury Expands Operations Into Former City Fire Department Headquarters

In order to better serve the community, Salisbury City offices will move from their current locations on North Division Street in the coming months. The City Council has voted unanimously in favor of a lease agreement for 115 South Division Street—the former Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters in Downtown Salisbury. The three-story building will house the City’s Administrative suite, City Clerk, Department of Arts, Business, and Culture to include the Downtown Visitor Center, and City Council chambers. Director of Arts, Business, and Culture–Allen Swiger says as it’s more important than ever for their offices to be central to every part of the community activity offered. He adds that they are already developing new public programming and community events based right out of the new building.