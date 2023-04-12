Salisbury Fire Accidental

Sherwood Circle fire – Salisbury / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

A fire Tuesday afternoon on Sherwood Circle in Salisbury was accidental. The Maryland State Fire Marshal reports that the fire in the single story home was discovered by the occupants around 2pm. There was a smoke alarm present and activated and firefighters had the blaze under control quickly. Investigators say the fire began in a bedroom and is believed caused by the failure of a rechargeable battery pack. There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $225,000.