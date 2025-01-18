Salisbury Fire Department & City of Salisbury Awarded Grant to Battle Opioid ODs and Addiction

A $542,000 grant has been awarded to the Salisbury Fire Department and the City of Salisbury from the Maryland Office of Overdose Response. This is a two-year grant designated for the enhancement of opioid overdose and addiction response efforts – as well as community outreach and education.

The Salisbury Fire Department plans to utilize these funds to expand the availability of its buprenorphine program, a key resource in treating opioid addiction. Additionally, the grant will strengthen the department’s partnership with TidalHealth by improving coordination and access to treatment for individuals following opioid overdoses.

The grant will also bolster the activities of SWIFT (Salisbury Wicomico Integrated Firstcare Team), a collaborative mobile integrated health program operated by the Salisbury Fire Department and TidalHealth. This innovative initiative is dedicated to reducing unnecessary strain on EMS and Emergency Department systems. As part of the grant, SWIFT will expand its community outreach and education efforts, including providing educational sessions on the dangers of drug use to 7th through 10th graders and various adult groups in the community.

“This grant will hopefully improve the education, response, and treatment of opioid use and addiction that is currently being provided to our community,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Rob Frampton.

Katherine Rodgers, TidalHealth Director of Community Health Initiatives, added, “We are so excited for the opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with the fire department. This funding will help us combat opioid misuse and overdoses through prevention, harm reduction, and increased access to treatment.”

The funding will also be used to offset salary and educational costs associated with increasing the operational times of these critical programs.

Final approval of the grant is subject to a vote by the City Council at its meeting on January 27.

For more information, please contact the Salisbury Fire Department at 410-548-3122.