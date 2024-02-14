Salisbury Fire Department Mourns Passing of Lieutenant Bryan Lewis
The Salisbury Fire Department has shared with sadness the passing of Lieutenant Bryan Lewis. Bryan served the department for 18 years–from 2006-2024. The department states that Bryan’s service to the department and the citizens of Wicomico County will never be forgotten. His work as a Firefighter/Paramedic, his time spent in Maintenance & Supply, and most recently his time as Lieutenant on Truck 2 have significantly impacted the community and he was able to touch many lives in a positive manner. Prior to working for the SFD, Bryan was a 911 Dispatcher for Wicomico County Emergency Services and a volunteer for the Westside Fire Department. The department extends the utmost sympathy to Bryan’s family, his wife Shelby, and her family.