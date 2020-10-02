Salisbury Fire Department Receives Tests for Coronavirus Antibody Testing

The City of Salisbury and the Salisbury Fire Department have announced that fire department personnel have received tests to take part in the coronavirus serology testing that is being done through the Maryland Department of Health. This testing tests for antibodies produced by the body in response to a previous infection. A small sample of blood is collected from each first responder and sent for analysis. Six other jurisdictions are taking part in the study, which will determine the prevalence of the virus, and get a better idea about how to prevent transmission and help protect essential workers.