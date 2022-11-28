Salisbury Fire on Hudson Road – Accidental

Firefighters from Salisbury were called to a home on Hudson Road at 5:45 this morning for a structure fire which was discovered by County Sheriff’s deputies who were dispatched to the home for a motion alarm. They observed the fire and requested the fire department. Crews from Salisbury and Delmar responded and found smoke showing.

The State Fire Marshal says the fire began in the laundry room and was accidental because of combustibles too close to a heater. Damage is estimated at $28,000.