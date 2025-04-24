Salisbury Forever – SU Prepares for Centennial Anniversary

Salisbury University will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary in September. On Thursday University President Carolyn Ringer Lepre announce the S-U Centennial brand – Salisbury Forever – and logo during a ceremonial banner drop – in front of Holloway Hall – the University’s first and oldest building which opened in 1925. April 24th coincides with the date that the first brick for Holloway Hall was laid in 1924.

Additional information from Salisbury University:

“In that brick — and in the mortar surrounding it and binding it to the building — lay the promise of what SU would become,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “With that very first brick, our founders tucked dozens of silver coins into the mortar joints for good luck. Literally good fortune built into the walls — an early sign of the value they placed on what we today know as SU and on the generations to come. Today, as we prepare to celebrate a century of SU, we carry that spirit forward.”

“Over the past 100 years, SU has educated more than 60,000 students,” said Jason Curtin, SU vice president of advancement; executive director of the SU Foundation, Inc.; and SU Centennial chair. “This is the time to commemorate their achievements and those of our faculty, staff, alumni and other members of the University community over the past century. But our story doesn’t end there. This is a celebration not only of the past, but the present and future. It’s a celebration of Salisbury. Forever.”

Founded as the State Teachers College at Salisbury with 115 students in fall 1925, SU has become a mainstay in Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. Today, some 7,000 students are enrolled in 51 majors and 17 graduate programs on the 200-plus-acre campus.

The SU Centennial is scheduled to launch with the University’s 100th Spring Commencement, scheduled May 21-22 on campus, followed by a gala on Saturday evening, September 6. On Sunday afternoon, September 7, SU will celebrate its 100th birthday with Fun Fest in the Nest, a family-friendly community celebration commemorating the date the first students moved into Holloway Hall in 1925.

For more information about the SU Centennial, visit www.salisbury.edu/centennial.