Salisbury Hires New Director of Human Resources

Mayor Jake Day is pleased to announce that the City of Salisbury has hired Megan Caton to lead its Human Resources Department after conducting a thorough national search for candidates.

Caton currently serves as the TidalHealth Foundation’s Assistant Director and joins Team SBY with a Masters Degree in Business Administration in Human Resources from Columbia Southern University, a Bachelor’s of Arts in Communication from Salisbury University, and over ten years of experience in the field of human resources and communications. She has experience with important aspects of providing resources for employees of large organizations, such as coordinating employee benefit administration, employee recognition, and the successful onboarding of new hires.

“I am excited to join the team at the City of Salisbury and I look forward to the opportunity to assist the City retain qualified employees—especially in today’s difficult job market,” shared Caton. “My goals are to provide fair and consistent service to the City and to offer the necessary tools and guidance to help employees become more engaged and to reach their career goals,” she added.



Caton joins a team of eight other women in Directorship roles throughout the City of Salisbury. She actively volunteers in the Salisbury community with several Salisbury Police Department activities and is also a member of the Board of Directors for The Village of Hope.

City leadership noted Megan’s experience and enthusiasm to City Council upon her hiring. “Meg understands the need to incentivize and reward employees as well as focus on employee development through managing employee orientation and onboarding, which are all important experiences that the City values for its employees” shared City Administrator Julia Glanz.

“We look forward to welcoming Meg and her expertise to Team SBY. She joins a strong group of directors and departments who work together to provide services for one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Maryland,” shared Mayor Jake Day.

Caton’s first day on the job will be Monday, February 14th. She is replacing Director Jeanne Loyd who announced her retirement in September after 11 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Salisbury.