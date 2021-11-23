Salisbury Home Damaged By Electrical Fire

A house fire in Salisbury Monday afternoon was electrical in nature, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At about 3:28 p.m., a fire broke out out at a two-story home on Tuscola Avenue. Someone who was passing by discovered the fire, which originated in a first-floor bathroom.

An electrical failure in an extension cord to a portable heater was the source of the fire.

No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $5,000 to its contents.

Investigators said smoke alarms were present and activated during the fire.