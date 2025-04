Salisbury Home, Vehicle Struck by Gunfire

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff鈥檚 Office Criminal Investigation Division are trying to find out more information regarding an incident in which a home and vehicle were targeted by gunfire. On the night of Monday, April 8th, deputies responded to reports of the shots fired into/at the home on Zion Road in Salisbury. Both the residence鈥攐ccupied at the time鈥攁nd a parked, unoccupied vehicle were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. Detectives recovered evidence while canvassing the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Solvers, with the option to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff鈥檚 Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Information can also be submitted via the Sheriff鈥檚 Office mobile app or website. Any information or tips received can remain anonymous.

