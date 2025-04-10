Salisbury Home, Vehicle Struck by Gunfire

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are trying to find out more information regarding an incident in which a home and vehicle were targeted by gunfire. On the night of Monday, April 8th, deputies responded to reports of the shots fired into/at the home on Zion Road in Salisbury. Both the residence—occupied at the time—and a parked, unoccupied vehicle were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. Detectives recovered evidence while canvassing the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Solvers, with the option to remain anonymous.

Additional Details: