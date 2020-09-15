Salisbury Imposes New Limits On Crowd Sizes

Salisbury is taking steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus, as the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Wicomico County has reached seven-percent.



Effective Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., indoor gatherings within Salisbury city limits are capped at 15 people, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people. This restriction covers parties, cookouts, and social gatherings not associated with patronizing or operating a business.

“If there’s a chance that our actions will slow the spread of the virus, get our schools open more quickly, and keep our citizens from dying, then we are doing the right thing,” City Administrator and Acting Mayor Julia Glanz.



The order has the effect of law and will be actively enforced by Salisbury Police.