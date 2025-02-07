Salisbury Man Arrested after Pursuit on Drug and Gun Charges

February 7, 2025/Mari Lou

  Image courtesy DSP

A Salisbury man was arrested after leading Seaford and Delaware State Police on a pursuit in Seaford Tuesday night. After a Nissan failed to stop during a traffic stop by Seaford Police, State Police spotted the Nissan speeding eastbound on West Stein Highway, but again the driver sped off driving recklessly and colliding with a marked State Police Tahoe on Route 13 near Cannon Road. The driver of the Nissan then sped southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 13 – stopping when stop sticks were deployed near Middleford Road. The driver, identified as 28 year old Steven McCormick of Salisbury was arrested – a search of McCormick and the Nissan turned up the following:

  • 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition
  • Approximately 5.1 grams of heroin
  • Approximately 350.73 grams of marijuana
  • Digital scales
  • $476.00 in suspected drug proceeds

McCormick was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Disregard a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving without a Valid License
  • Numerous Traffic Violations

McCormick was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $238,506 cash bond.

 

