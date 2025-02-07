Salisbury Man Arrested after Pursuit on Drug and Gun Charges
A Salisbury man was arrested after leading Seaford and Delaware State Police on a pursuit in Seaford Tuesday night. After a Nissan failed to stop during a traffic stop by Seaford Police, State Police spotted the Nissan speeding eastbound on West Stein Highway, but again the driver sped off driving recklessly and colliding with a marked State Police Tahoe on Route 13 near Cannon Road. The driver of the Nissan then sped southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 13 – stopping when stop sticks were deployed near Middleford Road. The driver, identified as 28 year old Steven McCormick of Salisbury was arrested – a search of McCormick and the Nissan turned up the following:
- 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition
- Approximately 5.1 grams of heroin
- Approximately 350.73 grams of marijuana
- Digital scales
- $476.00 in suspected drug proceeds
McCormick was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Disregard a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief
- Reckless Driving
- Driving without a Valid License
- Numerous Traffic Violations
McCormick was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $238,506 cash bond.