Salisbury Man Arrested after Pursuit on Drug and Gun Charges

A Salisbury man was arrested after leading Seaford and Delaware State Police on a pursuit in Seaford Tuesday night. After a Nissan failed to stop during a traffic stop by Seaford Police, State Police spotted the Nissan speeding eastbound on West Stein Highway, but again the driver sped off driving recklessly and colliding with a marked State Police Tahoe on Route 13 near Cannon Road. The driver of the Nissan then sped southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 13 – stopping when stop sticks were deployed near Middleford Road. The driver, identified as 28 year old Steven McCormick of Salisbury was arrested – a search of McCormick and the Nissan turned up the following:

12-gauge shotgun and ammunition

Approximately 5.1 grams of heroin

Approximately 350.73 grams of marijuana

Digital scales

$476.00 in suspected drug proceeds

McCormick was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts

Disregard a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Mischief

Reckless Driving

Driving without a Valid License

Numerous Traffic Violations

McCormick was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $238,506 cash bond.