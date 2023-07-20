Salisbury Man Arrested for Distributing Controlled Dangerous Substances

A Salisbury man is currently being held without bond at Wicomico County Detention Center after the county Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) conducted an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances from his home on Jack Drive. On June 27th, surveillance that was established at the home of 59-year-old Charles Lee Huntington showed stop and go traffic consistent with drug activity. Several individuals were observed stopping at the residence and leaving a short time later, and members of CAT stopped multiple vehicles, which led to the recovery of CDS. Huntington was arrested and interviewed where he admitted to distributing cocaine. He faces several drug charges.