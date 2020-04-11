Salisbury Man Arrested for Overnight Arson Fire

An overnight fire investigation in Salisbury has ended with the arrest of 38 year old Alan Banks of Salisbury, who is charged with 1st degree arson and reckless endangering. Firefighters were called to the Pine Bluff Village Apartments on Riverside Drive around 11:30 and found tenants evacuating the building – with fire in a second floor apartment that was being controlled by an automatic sprinkler system. Investigation by the State Fire Marshal found the fire was intentional and the resident of the apartment where the fire began was responsible. There were no injuries reported.