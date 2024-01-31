Salisbury Man Arrested for Theft of Beauty Store in Easton, MD

A 24-year-old Salisbury Man faces several charges in connection with a theft that occurred on January 11th at the Ulta beauty store on Marlboro Avenue in Easton. Officers served an arrest warrant on Daiquan Deshields, who they watched on security video taking part in a theft with three other individuals. Deshields is charged with theft $1,500 to $2,500 and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit theft $1,500 to $2,500. Deshields was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center. Deshields appeared before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where he was released on his own recognizance.