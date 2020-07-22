Salisbury Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Salisbury man is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Maryland State Police say 66-year-old Richard Rathel was arrested Tuesday following a three-month investigation that started with a tip about possible child pornography files being uploaded from the internet.

Police say a search warrant was executed and electronic equipment was seized as evidence and will be analyzed.

Rathel is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. He was being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.