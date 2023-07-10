Salisbury Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

A Salisbury man has been arrested on weapons charges. Wicomico County Sheriff’s office arrested 20 year old Mykii Lee Sellers on Saturday after going into his Truitt Street home with a search warrant where they found marijuana indicative of distribution. Police learned that Sellers was using a vacant residence next door to store contraband and a search warrant for that location turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, an additional loaded extended magazine, over 6 pounds of marijuana and about $65,000 in cash.

Sheriff’s officials say this investigation was a result of the July 5th murder investigation which is continuing.

Sellers is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.