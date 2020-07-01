Salisbury Man Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges

A man is facing drug-and-weapons charges following his arrest in Salisbury.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the alleged activity in the 28,000-block of Brockhampton Court in Salisbury played out over the course of the last month. A search warrant was carried out resulting in the seizure of powder cocaine and crack cocaine as well as a Derringer .45 colt handgun later determined to have been stolen.

50-year-old Maurice Osborne was arrested and charged.

He was being held without bond.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office released these charges against Maurice Osborne:

· Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

· Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession of cocaine

· Use a firearm in the commission of a felony

· Possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

· Possession of a stolen firearm