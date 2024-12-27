Salisbury Man Arrested on Firearms & Theft Charges

Early Friday morning Salisbury Police were called to Richwil Drive for a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene just before 5am and met with a witness who saw a man tampering with her vehicle outside her residence. She confronted the man who displayed a firearm and fired several shots in the air as he ran off. Police searched the area and located 21 year old Don Jules, who matched the description of the suspect. During the investigation, additional calls to police about vehicles broken into and belongings taken were taken. Jules was found in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and tools for breaking windows and items allegedly taken from some of the damaged vehicles. Jules was arrested on multiple charges:

Possession of a Regulated Firearm while Prohibited

Handgun on Person

Discharge Firearm within City Limits

Theft

Rogue and Vagabond

Reckless Endangerment

Jules was also found to be wanted on outstanding warrants. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.



The investigation is on-going and police ask anyone with information to contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.