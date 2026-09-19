Salisbury Man Charged in Shooting Incident near Ellendale Friday Evening

A Salisbury man is charged with manslaughter after a shooting incident near Ellendale Friday evening. Delaware State Police were called to an open field near South Old State Road north of East Robbins Road just after 7:30pm for a report of a woman who had been shot. The victim, a 39 year old Georgetown woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police contacted 74 year old Walter Moorhead and determined that he fired the shot that struck the victim.

Investigation showed the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children – Moorhead was hunting deer from a ground blind. Moorhead fired at what he believed was a deer and struck the victim.

Moorhead was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with the below listed offenses:

Manslaughter Recklessly Caused Death of Another Person (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 3 counts

Moorhead was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and was released after posting a $43,000 cash bond.

The investigation is continuing – anyone with information should contact Detective Csapo at – 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.