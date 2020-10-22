Salisbury Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last month in Salisbury.

Gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle toward people in front of a store on West Road September 15th.

No one was struck.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation led to 26-year-old Brandon Croswell being identified as a suspect.

Croswell turned himself in and is charged with attempted murder and related offenses.

Investigators are also looking into his possible involvement in other incidents, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division.