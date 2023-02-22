Salisbury Man Charged With Cocaine Distribution From Residence

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) conducted an investigation into drug distribution that occurred on Pocahontas Avenue. 29-year-old Garrett Dwayne Dickerson is charged with distributing cocaine from his residence in January. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, a search of the residence revealed a bag of cocaine consistent with distribution, a digital scale, packaging material, and $869.00 in US currency. Charges include possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of narcotic production equipment. Dickerson was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released.