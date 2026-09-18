Salisbury Man Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder

A Circuit Court for Wicomico County jury has found a Salisbury man guilty after an 8-day trial on charges of 2nd degree murder and related firearms offenses. Judge S. James Sarbanes postponed sentencing of 18 year old Johnathan Jobe to allow for the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Jobe will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Court records show that on July 15, 2025, Jobe shot the victim behind a Smith Street residence after a comment that offended Jobe, who then held the victim at gunpoint and demanded the victim fight him. The victim did not want to fight and Jobe shot him in the head. Salisbury and Maryland State Police obtained surveillance footage that identified Jobe as the shooter – he was arrested a short time later.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department immediately responded and rendered aid to the victim. Once members of the Salisbury Fire Department assumed the victim’s medical care, officers quickly transitioned to securing the scene, identifying witnesses, and preserving evidence. Through the combined efforts of the Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, investigators obtained critical surveillance footage identifying Jobe as the shooter. Jobe was arrested within four hours of the murder.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said, “This case is a stark reminder that the work does not end when an arrest is made. Five body attachments were issued during this trial because witnesses faced threats and intimidation for coming forward. Yet investigators, prosecutors, and courageous members of this community continued to show up and do what was required. A young man lost his life over a perceived slight. Senseless violence demands accountability, and cases this difficult demand persistence. I am deeply grateful to everyone who refused to give up on this case.”

State’s Attorney Dykes commended the members of the Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit for their diligence throughout the investigation and prosecution, specifically recognizing lead investigator Cpl. Townsend for his hard work and persistence from the initial investigation through trial. Dykes also commended Assistant State’s Attorney D. Ruark and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney L. Bourdon for their determined advocacy throughout the eight-day trial, as well as summer legal interns H. Miller and A. Roperia for their assistance with trial preparation during their internships.