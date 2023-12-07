Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery

A Wicomico County jury has found 54-year-old Milton Lee Harmon Jr. of Salisbury guilty of Armed Robbery and related charges. The one-day trial yesterday was presided over by the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Harmon is being held in custody pending sentencing. The trial stems from an incident at the Hampton Inn in Fruitland in the early evening hours of April 20th this year. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Harmon masked his face with a bandana. Then, armed with a fixed blade knife, he approached the front desk clerk and demanded money. After collecting the cash, Harmon fled towards the area of North Dulaney Avenue in Fruitland, discarding items of evidence as he did so. These items were located by law enforcement with the assistance of K-9 units from the Fruitland Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.



