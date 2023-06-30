Salisbury Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder

A 29-year-old Salisbury man has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence among related offenses stemming from a shooting that occurred on August 3rd, 2015. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Delonte Bryant approached his victim, 21 year old Dommeir Deshields, in the roadway at the intersection of Anne Street and Railroad Avenue in Salisbury and shot him multiple times at close range. The motive remains unclear. Bryant was previously convicted in August of 2018. This trial was a retrial of the matter after the Maryland Appellate Court vacated the original jury verdict and ordered a new trial.