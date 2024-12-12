Salisbury Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Related Offenses

Following a three-day trial presided over by the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, a Wicomico County jury has convicted 59-year-old Alonzo Parker, Jr. of Salisbury. He was convicted yesterday, December 11th of several crimes including Sexual Abuse of a Minor, four counts of Third-Degree Sexual Offense, four counts of Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense, and four counts of Second-Degree Assault. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County, from 1998 through 2002, Parker, Jr., sexually abused a minor within his care and responsibility. Parker, Jr., did so while acting in an official capacity at a local church, where he gained access to the victim for many years. The victim was under the age of 18 throughout the continued abuse.