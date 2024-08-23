Salisbury Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Minor

A Salisbury man has been found guilty by a Wicomico County jury for sexual abuse of a minor. On Wednesday, 36 year old Darnell Jenkins was found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes has deferred sentencing pending a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Jenkins will remain in custody pending sentencing. According to court records, Jenkins sexually abused a minor in his household from 2019 to 2020. The victim was under the age of 9. Jenkins was convicted of of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 2nd degree rape, two counts of attempted 2nd degree rape and three counts of 3rd degree sexual offense.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Those who sexually abuse children will never find safe harbor in Wicomico County. Due to the extraordinary courage of the survivor in disclosing the abuse and testifying at trial, and the jury’s considered and thoughtful verdict, the survivor received justice.”