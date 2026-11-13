Salisbury Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Minor

A Salisbury man has been found guilty after a two-day trial for the sexual abuse of a minor. A Wicomico County jury convicted 27 year old Widler Etienne for the sexual abuse of a minor, 2 counts of 2nd degree rape, 3 counts each of 3rd and 4th degree sexual offense and 3 counts of 2nd degree assault.

Sentencing has been deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

According to court records, in 2025 Etienne sexually abused a minor – under the age of 14 at the time – in his household.

Etienne will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes stated, “When someone exploits a position of trust to sexually abuse a child, it is a profound betrayal of both that child and the trust placed in them. The young survivor in this case demonstrated extraordinary courage in coming forward and testifying at trial. Her strength, together with the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence, ensured that the Defendant will be held accountable.”