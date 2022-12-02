Salisbury Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County States Attorney

A Salisbury man has been convicted by a Wicomico County jury of multiple sex charges. After a 2-day trial, 45 year old Orlando Hill was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses. Sentencing has been deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation.

Court documents show that for two years, from October 2012 to October 2014, Hill sexually abused a minor, under the age of 12, who was in his care and custody – these acts were committed with an accomplice, who is currently pending trial.

Hill will remain in custody pending sentencing.