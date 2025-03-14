Salisbury Man Convicted on Charges of Attempted Murder

March 14, 2025/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Wicomico County States Attorney

A Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first degree murder and other offenses following a trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Wallace was also found guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder – 2 counts, conspiracy to commit murder in the 1st degree, stalking-2 counts, witness intimidation and related charges.  Sentencing for 37 year old Tre Wallace has been postponed pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

According to court records Wallace stalked is estranged girlfriend’s new boyfriend for about a month and plotted to shoot him. On November 20, 2023 Wallace drove by his ex-girlfriend’s home and fired multiple shots at the couple. The boyfriend pursued Wallace in a high-speed chase that included gunfire was exchanged. After his arrest Wallace attempted to tamper with and threaten the State’s witnesses against him.

Wallace will remain in custody pending sentencing.

 

