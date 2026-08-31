Salisbury Man Convicted on Multiple Drug Offenses

A Salisbury man has been convicted of drug and related offenses. A Circuit Court for Wicomico County jury found 42 year old Deonte Grant guilty of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of narcotic production equipment, possession of cocaine and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Court records show that the Sheriff’s Office was investigating an armed carjacking and obtained a search warrant for Grant’s home to look for evidence. While in the residence detectives located cocaine and other drug materials. Grant waived his Miranda rights and said that he is a drug dealer and the cocaine was his.

Sentencing has been postponed pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Grant will remain in custody pending sentencing.