Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island

Image courtesy Talbot County Sheriff

Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.

Deputies detected signs of alcohol impairment for the driver of the pickup, 45 year old Charles Riggs of Salisbury. Deputies located witnesses who observed Riggs consuming alcoholic beverages at a local establishment and driving away from the establishment erratically just prior to the accident.

Riggs was charged with DUI and released to a sober driver at the scene.